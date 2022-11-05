Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,842,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,748,310. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

