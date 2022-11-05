Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.97. 4,889,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

