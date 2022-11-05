Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 119.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 516,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 29.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 236.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 334,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

