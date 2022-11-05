Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00018028 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $121.30 million and $461,193.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003284 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.54 or 0.31561035 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012327 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.