CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,233 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $76,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

