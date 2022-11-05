Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,322 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,889,381 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65.

