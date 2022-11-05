Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $4,295,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

