Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,482 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. 24,528,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,827,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

