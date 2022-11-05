Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 84,737 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $8.32. 882,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.96% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

