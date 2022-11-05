Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 50,692 shares during the period.

IEI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

