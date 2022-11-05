Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 602,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,964. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

