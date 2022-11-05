Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,930,000 after acquiring an additional 393,125 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,446,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,295 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

