Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,153,000 after buying an additional 192,265 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1,115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $2,014,000.

GMF stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.61. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $130.46.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

