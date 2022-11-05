Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XAR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

