Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of XAR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.