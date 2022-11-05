CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.8 %

CVS opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.