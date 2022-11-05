Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

CYTK opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock worth $6,238,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

