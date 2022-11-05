DA Davidson Lowers Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $90.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.32. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.