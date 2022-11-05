DA Davidson Raises Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target to $45.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLOW opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $860.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.82%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $2,692,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.