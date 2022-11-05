Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $265.47 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.74 or 0.31411551 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,166,859,076 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.