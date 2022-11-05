Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Danaher by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Danaher by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.97 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

