Data#3 (OTC:DTATF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Data#3 (OTC:DTATF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Data#3 Price Performance
Shares of DTATF stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Data#3 has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
About Data#3
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data#3 (DTATF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.