Data#3 (OTC:DTATF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Data#3 (OTC:DTATFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Data#3 Price Performance

Shares of DTATF stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Data#3 has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

About Data#3

(Get Rating)

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.