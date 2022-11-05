Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.38. 8,624,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,136. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. Datadog has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.