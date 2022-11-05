Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($7.70) to €8.00 ($8.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.20) to €9.70 ($9.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.49.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

