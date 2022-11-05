Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.06. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 3,792 shares traded.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
