Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.06. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 3,792 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dawson Geophysical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

