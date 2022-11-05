DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.56.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DCP Midstream

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 597,753 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

