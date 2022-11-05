Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.00 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $13.77 or 0.00064218 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $145.00 million and $1.19 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.