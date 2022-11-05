Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

