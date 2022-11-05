Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.59 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 21.0 %

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 3,264,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Insider Activity

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,046.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 540,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

