DEI (DEI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,905.00

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $4,905.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00326187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001288 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002615 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.