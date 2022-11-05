Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Lowered to €64.00 at Citigroup

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($66.00) to €71.30 ($71.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DLVHF opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $146.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.