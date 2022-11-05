Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. Denison Mines had a net margin of 239.22% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DNN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $965.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.82. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.