DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DMTK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded DermTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

DermTech Trading Down 44.7 %

DMTK traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. DermTech has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Institutional Trading of DermTech

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 748.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DermTech by 2,543.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in DermTech by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 232,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DermTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 932.9% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 231,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 184,633 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

