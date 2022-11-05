Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.98 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00023234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $64.76 million and approximately $417,879.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,440.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00321082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00121897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00748289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00579590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,000,503 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

