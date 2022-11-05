Dero (DERO) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00023719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $65.69 million and approximately $422,688.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00328287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00123318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00742844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00582720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00231063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,001,695 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

