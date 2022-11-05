Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($49.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €46.82 ($46.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($37.90) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($69.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.78 and a 200-day moving average of €45.06.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

