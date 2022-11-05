Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $209.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.