DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.24.

DXCM stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 211.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

