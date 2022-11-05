dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $206.56 million and $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00318145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002612 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000316 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99666362 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

