dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $202.47 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00329558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001295 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019130 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000316 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00537961 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

