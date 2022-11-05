Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 41.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 105.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 19.7 %

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $26.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

