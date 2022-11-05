Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Holdings Increased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.