DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,281. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

