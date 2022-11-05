DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $35.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 162.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

DISH opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DISH Network by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

