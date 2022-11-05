DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 85.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $281.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

