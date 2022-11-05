Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $16.82 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00329624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019138 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

