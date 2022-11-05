DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

DASH stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 20,529,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,579. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 38.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

