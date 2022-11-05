Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

