DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.61

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.61 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.22 ($0.08). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 40,076 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.10.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

