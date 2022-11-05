Dragonchain One Day Volume Hits $33,005.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $33,005.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.97 or 0.31359287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.