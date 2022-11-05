Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.33). Approximately 17,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.32).
Driver Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,850.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.23.
Driver Group Company Profile
Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.
